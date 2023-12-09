Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.24. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,917,615 shares.
Camber Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Camber Energy
About Camber Energy
Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.
Featured Stories
