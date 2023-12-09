Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.24. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,917,615 shares.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

About Camber Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 176,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Featured Stories

