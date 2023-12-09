Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.