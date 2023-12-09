Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.62

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.62 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.00). Capital shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00), with a volume of 102,699 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Capital from GBX 169 ($2.13) to GBX 173 ($2.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.02 million, a PE ratio of 658.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

