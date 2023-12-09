Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $363.67

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.67 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 376.60 ($4.76). Castings shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.69), with a volume of 7,464 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.95) target price on shares of Castings in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,085.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.13 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,142.86%.

In related news, insider Steve Mant acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £3,841 ($4,851.59). Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

