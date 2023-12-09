CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.78. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 1,258,842 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
