CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.78. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 1,258,842 shares.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,404,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

