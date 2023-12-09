Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Decreased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,024 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 2.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $40,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

