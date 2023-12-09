Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 94.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.07.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

