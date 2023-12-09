Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.