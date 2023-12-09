Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

C opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.