Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.04.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $482.16 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

