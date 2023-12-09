Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as low as C$2.17. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 234,298 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHR shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.79.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.64.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3683333 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.