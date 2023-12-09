Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 0.9% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $92.94. 963,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,006. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

