Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

