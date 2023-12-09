Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 168,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 53.7% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $257.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

