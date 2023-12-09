Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $65.48 and a 52 week high of $77.22.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.