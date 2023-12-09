Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,579 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

