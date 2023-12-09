Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,020 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 373,443 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 432,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 383,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

