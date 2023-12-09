Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 492.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 108,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,508 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 129,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

