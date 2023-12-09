Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $139.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

