Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $462.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.73. The firm has a market cap of $357.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $462.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.