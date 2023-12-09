Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,275.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,277.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,015.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,941.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

