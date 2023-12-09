Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,406 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

