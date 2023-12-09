Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 948 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock worth $262,650,480. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $201.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $205.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

