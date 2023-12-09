Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

JPM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $458.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

