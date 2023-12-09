Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,566 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,741,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Shares of BA opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.10. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $244.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

