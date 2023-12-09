Coliseum Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,916 shares during the quarter. Lazydays comprises about 6.5% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 44.47% of Lazydays worth $71,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lazydays by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 115,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $811,451.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,531,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,978,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 115,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $811,451.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,531,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,978,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Porter bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $50,432.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,248.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 321,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,145 over the last three months. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAZY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

