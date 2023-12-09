Coliseum Capital Management LLC Sells 3,450,000 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450,000 shares during the period. Blue Bird makes up approximately 2.5% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $27,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Blue Bird by 97.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $12,504,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $530,000.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Blue Bird Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

