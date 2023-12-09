Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.64

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.64 and traded as low as $13.50. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

