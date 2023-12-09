Comparing South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. South Plains Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Banner has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for South Plains Financial and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banner 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Banner has a consensus target price of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Banner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

31.1% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 22.92% 12.05% 1.10% Banner 26.88% 14.15% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and Banner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $181.03 million 2.59 $58.24 million $3.73 7.63 Banner $647.82 million 2.64 $195.38 million $5.67 8.79

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banner beats South Plains Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

