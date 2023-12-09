Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Concepta PLC (CPT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 28,264,376 shares.
Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £10.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.
About Concepta PLC (CPT.L)
Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.
