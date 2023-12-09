Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.75

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.75 and traded as low as $70.25. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $70.59, with a volume of 8,459,917 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,054.2% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,919,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,545,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,703 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $350,248,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,019,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,655,000 after buying an additional 4,015,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,582,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

