Contrasting Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Abri SPAC I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51% Abri SPAC I N/A N/A -6.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Abri SPAC I shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Abri SPAC I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 1.70 $45.17 million $1.00 33.38 Abri SPAC I N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Apollo Medical and Abri SPAC I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Abri SPAC I.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Medical and Abri SPAC I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Abri SPAC I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.79%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Abri SPAC I.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abri SPAC I has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Abri SPAC I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

