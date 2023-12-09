Contrasting Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) & ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gossamer Bio and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$229.38 million ($1.77) -0.58 ContraFect N/A N/A -$65.15 million ($19.27) 0.00

Gossamer Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A -2,947.29% -73.36% ContraFect N/A N/A -138.70%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Gossamer Bio and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gossamer Bio and ContraFect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 0 4 2 0 2.33 ContraFect 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus target price of $4.29, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. ContraFect has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,900.00%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Gossamer Bio has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ContraFect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats ContraFect on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. It has license agreements with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ContraFect

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus. The company also developing CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, such as ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. It also developing CF-296, an osteomyelitis and PJI which is in preclinical trailers for the treatment of joint infections. In addition, the company developing Exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. Further, It develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staphylococcus aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis. The company has a license agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. ContraFect Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.