Contrasting Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kenvue and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $26.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.64 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kenvue and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -17,385.55%

Summary

Kenvue beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

