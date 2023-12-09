Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.59

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.59 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.43 ($0.17). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,091 shares.

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.50. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.