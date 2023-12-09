Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.11 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

