Coty (NYSE:COTY) versus Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Financial Contrast

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coty and Oddity Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 0 8 4 0 2.33 Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Coty currently has a consensus price target of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Oddity Tech has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.90%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Coty.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $5.55 billion 1.87 $508.20 million $0.42 27.67 Oddity Tech $324.52 million 6.56 $21.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Coty and Oddity Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty 6.57% 11.64% 3.59% Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80%

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Coty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

