Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $5.90. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 2,688 shares changing hands.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

