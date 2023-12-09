Critical Comparison: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ)

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clarus Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 149.86%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 22.16 -$62.09 million ($3.82) -4.53

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clarus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.14% -48.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Clarus Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.