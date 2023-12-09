Critical Comparison: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) vs. WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TriNet Group and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $107.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.00%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.28% 61.53% 11.56% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -464.57%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares TriNet Group and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.89 billion 1.19 $355.00 million $5.96 19.25 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

TriNet Group beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

