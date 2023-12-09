CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,035 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.9% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $242.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,591. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $244.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4,041.83, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.77.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company's stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

