CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as low as C$13.82. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.93, with a volume of 143,544 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRT.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

