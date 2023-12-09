Cynosure Management LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 172.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,160. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

