Cynosure Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $374.61. 1,282,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.65 and its 200-day moving average is $337.14. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $378.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.