Cynosure Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,467,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,216. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.