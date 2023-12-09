Cynosure Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cynosure Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 634.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.35. 5,019,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.73. The stock has a market cap of $357.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $462.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

