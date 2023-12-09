Cynosure Management LLC Has $870,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cynosure Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,323,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.