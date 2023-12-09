Cynosure Management LLC Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 1.8% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $6.00 on Friday, reaching $452.00. The stock had a trading volume of 431,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $453.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,624 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

