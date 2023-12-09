Cynosure Management LLC Invests $795,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $489.77. 1,871,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.06. The company has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

