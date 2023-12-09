Cynosure Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.91. 1,619,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,196.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

